Tyrone railroad crossings to close March 7-11

CSX will perform maintenance on five railroad crossings in Tyrone March 7-11. (Courtesy of Tyrone)

Credit: Town of Tyrone

CSX will perform maintenance on five railroad crossings in Tyrone March 7-11. (Courtesy of Tyrone)

Credit: Town of Tyrone

Credit: Town of Tyrone

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

CSX Railroad will have a crew performing maintenance on five railroad crossings within the town limits of Tyrone March 7-11.

Those crossings are Rockwood Road, Senoia Road at Dogwood Trail, Valleywood Road, Tyrone Road and Swanson Road.

However, the work on Rockwood Road will be completed over a weekend to minimize impact on the businesses within Shamrock Industrial Park.

According to CSX in a statement, “Several crossings will be closed at the same time and remain closed for two to three days.”

Not a Tyrone project, this work will result in delays and inconveniences.

All inquiries about this matter should be directed to CSX Railroad at 1-877-744-7279 or by their website at csx.com/index.cfm/about-us/contact-us.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
