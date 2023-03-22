Tyrone hosts ‘Talk of the Town’ on March 28

“Talk of the Town” will be hosted by Tyrone officials at 6 p.m. March 28 at Tyrone Town Hall, 950 Senoia Road.
The event is a quarterly opportunity for community members to receive updates and have open conversation with the town’s leadership.
A question-and-answer session will be included for Tyrone residents to secure more information from Tyrone officials.
Originally designed as a quarterly meeting for homeowners association leaders, for the first time, Tyrone officials are opening the meeting to anyone who may be interested in joining.
The agenda will be:
- town project updates.
- railroad safety discussion.
- upcoming events.
- information session: municipal budgeting.
Find out more details at tyronega.gov/talk.
