Tyrone hosts ‘Talk of the Town’ on March 28

Credit: Town of Tyrone

Credit: Town of Tyrone

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

“Talk of the Town” will be hosted by Tyrone officials at 6 p.m. March 28 at Tyrone Town Hall, 950 Senoia Road.

The event is a quarterly opportunity for community members to receive updates and have open conversation with the town’s leadership.

A question-and-answer session will be included for Tyrone residents to secure more information from Tyrone officials.

Originally designed as a quarterly meeting for homeowners association leaders, for the first time, Tyrone officials are opening the meeting to anyone who may be interested in joining.

The agenda will be:

  • town project updates.
  • railroad safety discussion.
  • upcoming events.
  • information session: municipal budgeting.

Find out more details at tyronega.gov/talk.

