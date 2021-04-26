Tyrone event will discuss downtown plan

Tyrone will present more details about its Town Center Plan at a community event on April 30. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Shamrock Park, attendees can learn more about the town’s ongoing Livable Centers Initiative project and offer input on the process. The LCI study is being funded by a $160,000 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission to map out the town’s vision for its future development. The POND Co. was chosen in late 2020 to assist with the plan’s formulation.