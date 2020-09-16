Two positions open on Fayette planning commission

Members meet at 7 p.m. twice a month at the county administrative complex in downtown Fayetteville and are compensated $75 per meeting. Applicants must be Fayette residents and not hold any other public office, although one member can also be on the county’s zoning board of appeals.

The unexpired term would begin immediately and expire on Dec. 31, 2021; the full-term position starts Jan. 1, 2021 and ends Dec. 31, 2023. Applications for both seats are at www.fayettecountyga.gov and must be submitted to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Oct. 9. Information: 770-305-5103 or tsmith@fayettecountyga.gov.