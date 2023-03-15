Trilith hosts St. Patrick’s events on March 17-18

Rock the Shamrock at Trilith: 6 p.m. March 17. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with refreshment deals, giveaways and live music at Fairway Social from 7-10 p.m. Available to ages 21 and older, a $15 VIP Pub Pass will provide Irish-themed beverage offers at select Trilith restaurants. All proceeds will benefit the Midwest Food Bank Georgia. Attendees also will receive a limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day hat and be entered for an opportunity to win $250 in gift cards to several Trilith retailers. Free parking will be available in the retail parking deck on Trilith Parkway and gravel parking lots in front and beside the 210 building.

Spring Green Party at Trilith: 3-6 p.m. March 18. The event will feature live music by the Southside Band from 3-6 p.m., a Leprechaun photo op, a caricaturist, face painting, balloon art and bubbles. Guests will receive a basil plant to nurture at home. Featured vendors will include the Girls Scouts, Hydroponics Water Tower Gardens and Bee Downtown, with their honey harvested from Trilith and other local areas.