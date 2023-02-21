Trilith hosts free ‘Black Panther’ screening on Feb. 24

On Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, the free event will include a REEL Friday showing of “Black Panther,” Marvel’s Academy Award-winning superhero film about the fictional African king, at 7 p.m. on the 25-foot outdoor movie screen.

The event also will pay homage to Trilith’s special connection to “Black Panther” and its late superhero star Chadwick Boseman.