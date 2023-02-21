Trilith hosts free ‘Black Panther’ screening on Feb. 24

In honor of Black History Month, Trilith will celebrate local Black-owned businesses during its Black Arts Celebration - with a movie screening, food, refreshments and art - 5-9 p.m. Feb. 24.
On Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, the free event will include a REEL Friday showing of “Black Panther,” Marvel’s Academy Award-winning superhero film about the fictional African king, at 7 p.m. on the 25-foot outdoor movie screen.
The event also will pay homage to Trilith’s special connection to “Black Panther” and its late superhero star Chadwick Boseman.
A portion of the movie was filmed in Trilith, and the Town Stage event space’s artwork is a tribute to the superhero.
Local Black-owned businesses in Central Plaza will offer guests a variety of shopping opportunities, including food, refreshments, gift items, art and more.
In attendance will be Vivre Hospitality, which will sell charcuterie cones with an assortment of dried fruit, meats, cheeses and wafers.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the outdoor movie.
The first 20 guests to register at bit.ly/3IePtx9 will receive a free movie snack box for children.
