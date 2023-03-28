Trilith hosts Easter Eggstravaganza on April 2

The Town at Trilith, 240 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville is celebrating the Easter holiday with Easter Eggstravaganza noon-4 p.m. April 2.
Among the attractions will be egg hunts for many age groups (including adults), arts and crafts, food trucks, Easter Bunny photo opportunities, performances, a rock-climbing tower and bouncy houses.
Guests may take photos with the Easter Bunny 12:30-4 p.m.
Performances will be given by Passion City Church at noon and by Studio27 at 3:15 p.m.
Egg hunts will begin at 1 p.m. and continue through 3 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.
A full schedule of egg hunt age groups is included below:
- 1 p.m.: 5 and younger
- 1:30 p.m.: 6-9 years old
- 2 p.m.: 10-12 years old
- 3 p.m.: adult egg hunt (at participating retail shops)
In addition to Trilith’s wide variety of restaurants in Town Centre, visitors can stop by the food trucks and food tents for snacks and beverages, including Kettleworks’ kettle corn and lemonade, Southern Local Nuts, The Mad Greek, Jack’s Poppin’ Pho and Little Miss Juicy.
The Town at Trilith is a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use project in south metro Atlanta next to Trilith Studios.
More information can be found at trilith.com.
About the Author