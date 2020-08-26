X

Three intersection changes planned in Fayetteville

Three of six Fayetteville intersections studied by the Georgia Department of Transportation will have modified turn lanes installed. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Traffic along the eastern Ga. 54 corridor in Fayetteville will be affected by planned changes to three intersections. The Fayetteville City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to submit a letter of support that endorses plans by the Georgia Department of Transportation to install RCUTs (Reduced Conflict U-Turns) where the highway meets Autumn Glen Circle/Rosewood Drive, Cobblestone Boulevard/Weatherly Drive and Knight Way.

GDOT did traffic studies along the corridor between Booker Avenue and Callaway Road to assess how traffic flow and accident prevention could be improved. It identified six possible areas to modify but decided to put the turn lane devices at only three of them. However, the agency wanted the city’s approval before proceeding with design plans. Each RCUT will cost about $80,000, which will be paid for by the state.

Public Services Director Chris Hindman said the city will also ask GDOT about installing pedestrian crossings at Autumn Glen Circle and Cobblestone Boulevard for better safety near retail areas.

