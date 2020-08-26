Three intersection changes planned in Fayetteville

GDOT did traffic studies along the corridor between Booker Avenue and Callaway Road to assess how traffic flow and accident prevention could be improved. It identified six possible areas to modify but decided to put the turn lane devices at only three of them. However, the agency wanted the city’s approval before proceeding with design plans. Each RCUT will cost about $80,000, which will be paid for by the state.

Public Services Director Chris Hindman said the city will also ask GDOT about installing pedestrian crossings at Autumn Glen Circle and Cobblestone Boulevard for better safety near retail areas.