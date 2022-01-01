Hamburger icon
Sponsors needed for Fayette Meals on Wheels

Fayette Senior Services has 15 Meals on Wheels delivery routes that can be sponsored for $1,400 each. Courtesy FSS

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
42 minutes ago

Fayette Senior Services is seeking sponsors to underwrite the cost of providing free meals to homebound residents in 2022. The nonprofit group launched the program to support the annual cost of its 15 delivery routes “so that no senior in our community will be food-deprived in this upcoming year.” Each route can be sponsored for $1,400, and corporate sponsorships are also available.

Meals on Wheels volunteers provide both food and wellness checks to older Fayette County residents who may not have any other daily social contact. FSS is the only such meal provider for Fayette County, making either weekday or weekly deliveries of frozen entrees that provide one third of a recipient’s daily nutritional needs. The service offers special meals for individuals who are vegetarian, have renal issues or need soft foods. More than 40,000 meals are delivered to Fayette residents each year.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a route can contact Morgan Lanier at mlanier@fayss.org or 770-769-8430.

