Sponsors needed for Fayette Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels volunteers provide both food and wellness checks to older Fayette County residents who may not have any other daily social contact. FSS is the only such meal provider for Fayette County, making either weekday or weekly deliveries of frozen entrees that provide one third of a recipient’s daily nutritional needs. The service offers special meals for individuals who are vegetarian, have renal issues or need soft foods. More than 40,000 meals are delivered to Fayette residents each year.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a route can contact Morgan Lanier at mlanier@fayss.org or 770-769-8430.