ajc logo
X

Retail site with gas pumps OK’d in Peachtree City

The design of a developer's "iconic gateway" retail site in southern Peachtree City will be subject to further review. Courtesy Peachtree City
Caption
The design of a developer's "iconic gateway" retail site in southern Peachtree City will be subject to further review. Courtesy Peachtree City

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
6 minutes ago

A proposed retail development in southern Peachtree City can proceed even without a rezoning change. The City Council heard and ultimately denied a request at its June 17 meeting asking that two conditions be removed so that a developer can build a 9,000-square-foot, multi-unit retail building on the southwest corner of Ga. 74 South and Rockaway Road, opposite Wilshire Pavilion. A convenience store would have four gas pumps, and one of the other tenants would be a coffee/donut shop with a drive-through lane. Current rules at the site ban stores whose primary business is selling gas or diesel fuel, and new buildings must conform to the brick-and-stucco design of the pavilion.

However, City Attorney Ted Meeker said the proposed use of the property is already permitted, since a site having only four gas pumps is not primarily a fuel center, negating the need for changing the zoning conditions. As for the architecture, the Planning Commission must review any proposed design before a final decision by the council.

In Other News
1
Fayette County chooses redistricting firm amid criticism
2
Contract awarded for Fayette County SPLOST project
3
Fayette County approves increases for some court positions
4
Fayette County commissioners change meeting start time
5
Fayetteville police add “Batman tool”
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top