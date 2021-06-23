Retail site with gas pumps OK’d in Peachtree City

A proposed retail development in southern Peachtree City can proceed even without a rezoning change. The City Council heard and ultimately denied a request at its June 17 meeting asking that two conditions be removed so that a developer can build a 9,000-square-foot, multi-unit retail building on the southwest corner of Ga. 74 South and Rockaway Road, opposite Wilshire Pavilion. A convenience store would have four gas pumps, and one of the other tenants would be a coffee/donut shop with a drive-through lane. Current rules at the site ban stores whose primary business is selling gas or diesel fuel, and new buildings must conform to the brick-and-stucco design of the pavilion.