Registration open for kindergarteners, new Fayette County students

Parents of upcoming kindergarteners and students new to Fayette County are encouraged to enroll their children soon so the system can plan for class sizes. Courtesy FCBOE
Fayette County | 10 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Parents of students who will be in kindergarten or new to Fayette County public schools for the 2021-22 school year are now able to register their children. Parents must first complete an online registration form at www.fcboe.org following the Quick Links tab, under Student Registration. Children and their parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must be full-time residents of Fayette County.

After the form is submitted, parents must provide proof of residency (including a current electric bill) and the student’s birth certificate, Social Security number, and photo ID. Homeless students will be registered under the provisions of the McKinney-Vento Act and state regulations. Students from other school districts must provide an academic transcript and discipline record.

Document copies can be emailed to the Enrollment and Records Center or brought in person to the office at 205 LaFayette Ave. in Fayetteville. Full details are on the website or via phone at 770-460-3990.

