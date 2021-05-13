Registration open for kindergarteners, new Fayette County students

After the form is submitted, parents must provide proof of residency (including a current electric bill) and the student’s birth certificate, Social Security number, and photo ID. Homeless students will be registered under the provisions of the McKinney-Vento Act and state regulations. Students from other school districts must provide an academic transcript and discipline record.

Document copies can be emailed to the Enrollment and Records Center or brought in person to the office at 205 LaFayette Ave. in Fayetteville. Full details are on the website or via phone at 770-460-3990.