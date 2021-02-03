Proclamations criteria narrow in Peachtree City

Requests must be made by a city resident, in writing, at least two weeks in advance for review by the city clerk and city manager. The city reserves the right to edit or deny any request. Approved proclamations will be mailed to the recipients and will not be presented at council meetings, although the mayor or a council member may deliver them in person at an event upon request if scheduling permits. Forms can be requested by contacting City Clerk Yasmin Julio at yjulio@peachtree-city.org.