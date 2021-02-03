Proclamations criteria narrow in Peachtree City

Peachtree City has revised its criteria and procedures for issuing formal proclamations. As approved on Jan. 21, the City Council’s new policy is to issue proclamations or letters of support only for Peachtree City groups and individuals demonstrating a “positive impact on the community.” Cited examples include local businesses, groups, schools, churches, cultural celebrations, public awareness campaigns, state-level sports victories or citizens who “have brought national or international acclaim to Peachtree City.” Proclamations will not be issued for political matters, controversial issues, business endorsements, personal milestones or events or organizations with no direct relationship to the city.
Requests must be made by a city resident, in writing, at least two weeks in advance for review by the city clerk and city manager. The city reserves the right to edit or deny any request. Approved proclamations will be mailed to the recipients and will not be presented at council meetings, although the mayor or a council member may deliver them in person at an event upon request if scheduling permits. Forms can be requested by contacting City Clerk Yasmin Julio at yjulio@peachtree-city.org.