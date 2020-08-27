Pre-k slots still open at some Fayette County schools

Seven Fayette County elementary schools still have spaces open for pre-kindergarten students. Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 in order to qualify for the state-funded program, which is limited to 22 students per class. Parents must provide the child’s birth certificate as well as proof of county residency using a current electric bill and their most recent lease, property tax bill or closing statement.
Families interested in enrolling their children should call the front office of the appropriate school to learn details about registration. The available schools are Cleveland (770-716-3905), Fayetteville (770-460-3560), Inman (770-460-3565), North Fayette (770-460-3570), Peachtree City (770-631-3250), Sara Harp Minter (770-716-3910) and Spring Hill (770-460-3432). Bus service is provided for pre-k students, but they are not eligible for before- or after-school programs.