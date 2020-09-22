Planning commission denies Peachtree City restaurant plan

City Planning & Development Director Robin Cailloux said the proposal did not meet most of the criteria for rezoning, and that the city’s Future Land Use Map designates the site for office development. Based on the preliminary design presented, access to the restaurant would have been off Robinson Court and Ga. 54 using right-in, right-out lanes.

Several nearby residents spoke in opposition to the plan based on traffic patterns and the relatively small buffer between the site and the adjacent neighborhood. Commission members cited concerns about increased traffic in this area once the new Booth Middle School opens, and unanimously disapproved the rezoning request.