Peachtree City to host March 24 workshop on Comprehensive Plan Update

About the Peachtree City Comprehensive Plan Update, a second public workshop is scheduled at 6 p.m. March 24 at City Hall, 151 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City. (Courtesy of Peachtree City)

Credit: Peachtree City

About the Peachtree City Comprehensive Plan Update, a second public workshop is scheduled at 6 p.m. March 24 at City Hall, 151 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City. (Courtesy of Peachtree City)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Peachtree City officials have scheduled a second public workshop at 6 p.m. March 24 at City Hall, 151 Willowbend Road about the city’s Comprehensive Plan Update.

This workshop will concern draft development maps and redevelopment ideas from initial responses to the online survey and the first public workshop held in February.

The plan will concern needs, issues, opportunities and goals for the city, looking to 2050.

City officials are sponsoring the online survey through May 31.

More public meetings scheduled are 6 p.m. April 28 regarding implementation, 6 p.m. May 26 about the final draft and 6:30 p.m. June 2 for the final public hearing.

Survey: peachtree-city.org/PlanningSurvey

For information, visit peachtree-city.org/1186/Comprehensive-Plan.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
