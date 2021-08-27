Peachtree City rolls back property tax rate

Peachtree City is decreasing its property tax rate for the coming year. The City Council voted 5-0 on Aug. 19 to adopt a millage rate of 6.043 mills for maintenance and operations, which is 0.189 mills lower than the current year. That “rollback rate” is meant to offset reassessments of existing property, so that the new rate is neither an increase nor a decrease in actual taxes. Financial Services Director Paul Salvatore said the newly lowered rate was already factored into the city’s recently adopted budget for FY2022, and that the bond millage will remain at zero.