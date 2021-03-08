Peachtree City police department applies for grants

The Peachtree City Police Department is applying for two grants aimed at improving golf cart path safety and curbing shoplifting. At its March 4 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved Chief Janet Moon’s requests to pursue the grants. The first application is to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for $20,563. Those funds would be used to expand the safety course offered to teenagers in the city, including the purchase of two new golf carts. City rules allow teens over the age of 15 to drive golf carts solo, but local complaints about young drivers speeding are common.