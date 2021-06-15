Peachtree City plans employee compensation study

For the first time since 2014, Peachtree City will conduct an employee compensation and benefits study to help figure out how to attract and retain more staff. The City Council approved a $50,000 budget amendment at its June 3 meeting that authorizes a request for proposals to select a management consulting firm. The memo to the council from Human Resources & Risk Management Director Ellece Brown said that despite position reclassifications and increases in starting salaries and salary ranges since the last study, “we continue to face problems in recruiting candidates to fill our open positions and in retaining our current employees.”