Peachtree City launches security camera database

Peachtree City has begun a new voluntary program called Operation Connect to create a database of private security cameras whose footage might be useful for police investigations. Any homeowner or business with a doorbell camera or other video security device can register their location at www.peachtree-city.org/operationconnect. Participants note their contact information and the type of security system they have (including how long the video footage is stored) so that if a crime occurs in that area, the police can contact nearby residents and ask them to check if their video footage might help identify suspects or provide other important details.
The program does not allow the police to directly access any video cameras or recordings. Previously, police officers would go door to door in areas where crimes occurred to solicit possible video footage; the Operation Connect registry will reduce the time spent doing that.