Peachtree City launches security camera database

Peachtree City has begun a new voluntary program called Operation Connect to create a database of private security cameras whose footage might be useful for police investigations. Any homeowner or business with a doorbell camera or other video security device can register their location at www.peachtree-city.org/operationconnect. Participants note their contact information and the type of security system they have (including how long the video footage is stored) so that if a crime occurs in that area, the police can contact nearby residents and ask them to check if their video footage might help identify suspects or provide other important details.