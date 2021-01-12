Peachtree City awards $5.3M paving contract

Peachtree City will spend nearly $5.3 million this year for about 16 miles of road resurfacing. The City Council voted 5-0 at its Jan. 7 meeting to award a contract to Atlanta Paving and Concrete, the lowest of three bidders, for $5,297,890. Funding will come from SPLOST revenue and the capital improvement projects budget. City Manager Jon Rorie said the list of pending projects includes at least 15.6 miles of roadway, 7.8 miles of which will require full-depth reclamation, the most extensive and expensive type of repaving. He said the city might squeeze more miles out of the budget depending on how costs go.