Peachtree City approves funds for path projects

A street-level pedestrian crossing being installed on Crosstown Drive in Peachtree City is being amended for safety reasons. City Manager Jon Rorie told the City Council at its Nov. 5 meeting that due to the topography of the site and provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, walls must be added to the sides of the lighted crossing, which will be between Ga. 74 South and the Braelinn Village Shopping Center. The council voted 5-0 to approve the $145,050 expense. Rorie explained that the crossing is part of a series of cart path improvements and expansions in the area that will eventually link a larger portion of south Peachtree City to the existing system.
The council also approved the $30,000 purchase of property from a private owner in north Peachtree City that is needed to complete a path extension from Flat Creek Road to Interlochen. That project is number 12 on the 2017 SPLOST list. The cost was determined to be “a reasonable, fair-market value offer” that will minimize the right-of-way required for the path’s completion.