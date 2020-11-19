Peachtree City approves funds for path projects

A street-level pedestrian crossing being installed on Crosstown Drive in Peachtree City is being amended for safety reasons. City Manager Jon Rorie told the City Council at its Nov. 5 meeting that due to the topography of the site and provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, walls must be added to the sides of the lighted crossing, which will be between Ga. 74 South and the Braelinn Village Shopping Center. The council voted 5-0 to approve the $145,050 expense. Rorie explained that the crossing is part of a series of cart path improvements and expansions in the area that will eventually link a larger portion of south Peachtree City to the existing system.