New film and TV studio coming to north Fayette County

A new film and television production complex is coming soon to north Fayette County. With unanimous approval from the Fayette County Board of Commissioners on June 24, just under 60 acres along Ga. 138 has been rezoned to G-B (general business) and will become the site of Cinema South Studios. The property will have an estimated 17 buildings, including sound stages, warehouses, offices and a film academy. Co-owner Alvin Williams said the studio is already booking clients and plans to invest $135 million in the complex.
Representatives from the homeowners associations of the nearby Dix-Lee-On and Country Lake subdivisions attended the meeting to endorse the project. The county’s approval came with two conditions to be done at the developer’s expense: establishing a connection to the Fayette County Water System for both fire protection and drinking water, and the erection of an 8-foot-high solid fence along the property’s 100-foot buffer near the residential areas.