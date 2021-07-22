New film and TV studio coming to north Fayette County

A new film and television production complex is coming soon to north Fayette County. With unanimous approval from the Fayette County Board of Commissioners on June 24, just under 60 acres along Ga. 138 has been rezoned to G-B (general business) and will become the site of Cinema South Studios. The property will have an estimated 17 buildings, including sound stages, warehouses, offices and a film academy. Co-owner Alvin Williams said the studio is already booking clients and plans to invest $135 million in the complex.