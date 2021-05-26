ajc logo
New carpet coming to Peachtree City Library

By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can possibly judge a library by its floors. Noting that the Peachtree City Library’s upstairs carpet is now 16 years old, the City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to award a contract for its replacement. The city received two bids for the project and chose the lower of the two, for $83,400, from Expressive Flooring. The council also authorized city staff to apply for a grant from the Georgia Public Library Service Major Repair and Renovation Grant Program, a state matching funds source that assists member facilities. The council memo said the staff expects up to a 50% funding match; the rest of the money will come from the city’s CIP Fund for building maintenance.

The library, at 201 Willowbend Road, averages 190,000 patron visits per year. Details about hours and programs are at www.peachtree-city.org/125/library.

