New carpet coming to Peachtree City Library

You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can possibly judge a library by its floors. Noting that the Peachtree City Library’s upstairs carpet is now 16 years old, the City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to award a contract for its replacement. The city received two bids for the project and chose the lower of the two, for $83,400, from Expressive Flooring. The council also authorized city staff to apply for a grant from the Georgia Public Library Service Major Repair and Renovation Grant Program, a state matching funds source that assists member facilities. The council memo said the staff expects up to a 50% funding match; the rest of the money will come from the city’s CIP Fund for building maintenance.