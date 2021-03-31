Nearly two dozen arrested in Fayette County sex trafficking investigation

Peachtree City and Fayetteville police arrested 21 people on March 24-25 during an investigation of human trafficking and forced prostitution. The operation was conducted at two hotels, one in each city, as part of a coordinated effort that also included the Fayette and Coweta sheriffs’ offices, the Georgia State Patrol and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The men and women ranged in age from 19 to 53; most were charged with prostitution, four were charged with pimping and several also were charged with drug offenses. None of those arrested lives in Fayette County, although 16 are from elsewhere in Georgia and the rest are from out of state.