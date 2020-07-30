ID required for Peachtree City lake users

The city has released a public information video featuring a code enforcement officer who explains that Lake Peachtree users must carry identification with them to prove residency. The video is on the city’s Facebook page and at https://youtu.be/rrytCLo2hQA.

Lake Kedron in northern Peachtree City is owned by Fayette County and can be used for boating, but swimming is not allowed there, nor is it at county-owned Lake McIntosh on the city’s western edge.