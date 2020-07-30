ID required for Peachtree City lake users

Peachtree City authorities are reminding area residents that the use of city-owned Lake Peachtree for boating, swimming, fishing or other water activities is reserved for city residents and their accompanied guests only.
The city has released a public information video featuring a code enforcement officer who explains that Lake Peachtree users must carry identification with them to prove residency. The video is on the city’s Facebook page and at https://youtu.be/rrytCLo2hQA.
Lake Kedron in northern Peachtree City is owned by Fayette County and can be used for boating, but swimming is not allowed there, nor is it at county-owned Lake McIntosh on the city’s western edge.
A $5 parking fee is charged at Lake McIntosh for non-county residents. Boating access to all lakes is limited to designated docks and ramps except for waterfront homeowners. However, the multi-use paths around the lakes and ponds are open for general use by golf carts, pedestrians, bicycles and others without residency restrictions, although other rules may apply.