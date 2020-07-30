Breaking News

JOHN LEWIS' FINAL FAREWELL IN HIS OWN WORDS | Read the essay

X

ID required for Peachtree City lake users

Only Peachtree City residents and their accompanied guests are allowed to use Lake Peachtree for swimming, boating or fishing. Courtesy Peachtree City
Only Peachtree City residents and their accompanied guests are allowed to use Lake Peachtree for swimming, boating or fishing. Courtesy Peachtree City

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

Fayette County | 13 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Peachtree City authorities are reminding area residents that the use of city-owned Lake Peachtree for boating, swimming, fishing or other water activities is reserved for city residents and their accompanied guests only.

The city has released a public information video featuring a code enforcement officer who explains that Lake Peachtree users must carry identification with them to prove residency. The video is on the city’s Facebook page and at https://youtu.be/rrytCLo2hQA.

Lake Kedron in northern Peachtree City is owned by Fayette County and can be used for boating, but swimming is not allowed there, nor is it at county-owned Lake McIntosh on the city’s western edge.

A $5 parking fee is charged at Lake McIntosh for non-county residents. Boating access to all lakes is limited to designated docks and ramps except for waterfront homeowners. However, the multi-use paths around the lakes and ponds are open for general use by golf carts, pedestrians, bicycles and others without residency restrictions, although other rules may apply.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.