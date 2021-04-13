ajc logo
Free shredding and recycling in Fayetteville Saturday

Paper, glass and electronics will be accepted for recycling near Fayetteville City Hall Saturday. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

As part of its annual Earth Day week activities, the city of Fayetteville is offering free drive-through shredding and recycling on April 17. From 9 a.m. to noon next to the current City Hall at 240 Glynn Street South, residents can bring up to 10 boxes of paper (with all clips, binders and non-paper material removed) for secure shredding. The city will also accept electronics (except TVs) and household glass such as bottles and jars (but not window glass, auto glass or ceramics) for recycling.

The drive-through entrance will be on Fisher Avenue for both deposit sites, continuing through the parking lot and exiting onto Lee Street. Assistance will be available for those bringing electronics and paper, but the glass drop-off is self-service. Information: 770-719-4159.

