Finalists named for Fayette County Teacher of Year

The names in the running for 2022 Fayette County Teacher of the Year have been narrowed from 25 to three finalists.
The finalists are Jodii Gorski of Sara Harp Minter Elementary, Kayla Powell of Robert J. Burch Elementary and Christy Todd of Rising Starr Middle, according to a Fayette County Board of Education statement.
Each finalist will be observed in their classrooms and interviewed by the judging panel.
The panel consists of two retired educators and last year’s county winner, Emily Hodge of McIntosh.
This year’s winner will be the teacher with the highest score from the combined judges.
On April 14, the winner will be announced at the annual Fayette County Teacher of the Year celebration.
