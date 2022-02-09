Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Finalists named for Fayette County Teacher of Year

Three finalists are being considered as this year's Fayette County Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy of Fayette County Board of Education)

Credit: Fayette County Board of Education

caption arrowCaption
Three finalists are being considered as this year's Fayette County Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy of Fayette County Board of Education)

Credit: Fayette County Board of Education

Credit: Fayette County Board of Education

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
7 minutes ago

The names in the running for 2022 Fayette County Teacher of the Year have been narrowed from 25 to three finalists.

The finalists are Jodii Gorski of Sara Harp Minter Elementary, Kayla Powell of Robert J. Burch Elementary and Christy Todd of Rising Starr Middle, according to a Fayette County Board of Education statement.

Each finalist will be observed in their classrooms and interviewed by the judging panel.

The panel consists of two retired educators and last year’s county winner, Emily Hodge of McIntosh.

This year’s winner will be the teacher with the highest score from the combined judges.

On April 14, the winner will be announced at the annual Fayette County Teacher of the Year celebration.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Coffee with a Cop’ in Tyrone on Feb. 19
18m ago
Fayette County Historical Society to meet Feb. 20
Peachtree City to host community emergency classes
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top