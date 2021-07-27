Few spaces left for Fayette after-school program

Parents who have not already registered their children for Fayette County’s after-school program will have one more chance to do so on July 29. The school system will allow parents to sign up for a limited number of open spaces in person from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday during Meet the Teacher night; registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who pre-registered last spring already have a reserved slot. The program is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and includes activities designed to “develop a healthy lifestyle, creative initiative, mental agility and civic literacy.”