Few spaces left for Fayette after-school program

Fayette parents can apply for limited after-school program space 4-6 p.m. on July 29 at Meet the Teacher events. Courtesy FCBOE
Fayette parents can apply for limited after-school program space 4-6 p.m. on July 29 at Meet the Teacher events. Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
1 hour ago

Parents who have not already registered their children for Fayette County’s after-school program will have one more chance to do so on July 29. The school system will allow parents to sign up for a limited number of open spaces in person from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday during Meet the Teacher night; registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who pre-registered last spring already have a reserved slot. The program is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and includes activities designed to “develop a healthy lifestyle, creative initiative, mental agility and civic literacy.”

The county said staffing shortages have reduced the number of program spaces available this fall. However, the system is still hiring for several ASP positions, including a site coordinator at Inman Elementary and two other coordinators at locations to be determined. Details are at www.fcboe.org under the Quick Links and Position Openings links.

