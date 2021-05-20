Fayetteville’s water payment box is moving

The green water and sewer payment deposit box outside Fayetteville’s current City Hall on South Glynn Street is soon being relocated. Starting May 24, the box will be unavailable for two weeks while it is being refurbished and moved to the site of the new City Hall at 210 Stonewall Ave. West. Starting June 7, city customers can drop off their payments using checks or money orders only (no cash) at the new bronze-colored box by entering the City Hall site just past the city cemetery, taking an immediate left in front of the building and going to the box site on the left.