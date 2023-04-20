X

Fayetteville’s Shred and Recycle Day is April 29

Credit: Daddio - stock.adobe.com

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayetteville’s next Shred and Recycle Day is 9 a.m. to noon April 29 at City Center Park, 210 Stonewall Ave. W., Fayetteville.

This free event is for residents to bring paper for shredding and recycling, as well as glass and electronics for recycling.

Participants may bring up to 10 small boxes (banker’s box-sized) or five bags of paper for shredding.

The paper must be free of such items as binder clips, binders and CDs.

No recycling of cardboard will be allowed at this event.

Participants will be responsible for reusing or recycling cardboard boxes.

Ceramics, windows and auto glass will not be accepted.

TVs will be accepted; but fees will apply: $10 for flat screen, $20 for CRT and $25 for wood console.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3U724XO.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
