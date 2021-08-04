Fayetteville wants customer service feedback

An online survey is asking how Fayetteville residents feel about their recent experiences with customer service by city staff. The six-question survey, at https://fayetteville-ga.gov/csrsurvey/, asks about the date and nature of the service and lets respondents rate whether the service they received was courteous, timely and knowledgeable. There is also space for users to ask for a customer service supervisor to reply directly and address concerns in detail. Services range from obtaining permits and licenses to requesting information regarding public works and other departments.