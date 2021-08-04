ajc logo
Fayetteville wants customer service feedback

Responses to Fayetteville's customer service surveys are sent to supervisors for review and reply. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Responses to Fayetteville's customer service surveys are sent to supervisors for review and reply.

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
59 minutes ago

An online survey is asking how Fayetteville residents feel about their recent experiences with customer service by city staff. The six-question survey, at https://fayetteville-ga.gov/csrsurvey/, asks about the date and nature of the service and lets respondents rate whether the service they received was courteous, timely and knowledgeable. There is also space for users to ask for a customer service supervisor to reply directly and address concerns in detail. Services range from obtaining permits and licenses to requesting information regarding public works and other departments.

Receipts from customer service visits are printed with a QR code that can also be used to access the survey. The city said it’s requesting the feedback so residents can “tell us what we’re doing right and how we can improve.” Once completed, the survey responses are immediately emailed to the city’s finance department supervisors for review.

