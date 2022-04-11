Fayetteville venue holding concerts through September

A slate of well-known entertainers can be seen in Fayetteville now through September at the Brightmoor Healthcare Amphitheater, 301 LaFayette Ave.
Among them are:
- Chris Janson on April 22
- Clay Walker on May 21
- Scotty McCreery on June 4
- Air Supply on Aug. 26
- KC & the Sunshine Band on Sept. 17
- Bret Michaels on Sept. 23
The final concert of this year’s series will be announced on May 1.
On April 2, the first concert was performed by Aaron Lewis.
Parking is free, with the main parking lot next to the venue on Tiger Trail directly across from Fayette County High School.
The box office opens at 5 p.m. and the gates at 6 p.m.
Children, ages 5 and older, must have a ticket.
No pets, smoking or umbrellas are allowed for these rain-or-shine concerts.
Tickets are available through BrightmoorAmp.com/venue-info.
