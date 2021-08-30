ajc logo
Fayetteville, Tyrone, Brooks, Woolsey elections have few candidates

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Voters in several Fayette County municipalities won’t have many candidates to choose from during the Nov. 2 election. Of the three City Council posts open in Fayetteville, only Post 5 has a two-way race between incumbent Paul Oddo Jr. and challenger Niyah Glover. Post 3 incumbent Scott Stacy and Post 4 incumbent Rich Hoffman are both running unopposed for reelection. In Tyrone, Town Council Post 3 incumbent Billy Campbell is also running unopposed, but the race for Post 4 will be between incumbent Gloria Furr and challengers Danny Dolan and Taiwo Idowu.

In Brooks, incumbent mayor Daniel Langford Jr. has no election challengers, nor do Town Council Post 1 and 2 members Kay Brumbelow and Scott Israel; their new terms would now expire in 2025. And in Woolsey, Mayor Gary Laggis and Councilman Ron Smith are both running unopposed for another four-year term.

