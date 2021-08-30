Fayetteville, Tyrone, Brooks, Woolsey elections have few candidates

Voters in several Fayette County municipalities won’t have many candidates to choose from during the Nov. 2 election. Of the three City Council posts open in Fayetteville, only Post 5 has a two-way race between incumbent Paul Oddo Jr. and challenger Niyah Glover. Post 3 incumbent Scott Stacy and Post 4 incumbent Rich Hoffman are both running unopposed for reelection. In Tyrone, Town Council Post 3 incumbent Billy Campbell is also running unopposed, but the race for Post 4 will be between incumbent Gloria Furr and challengers Danny Dolan and Taiwo Idowu.