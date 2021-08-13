Fayetteville sets new park rules, hours

Fayetteville has revised the operating hours and posted the rules for using its new City Center Park, located behind City Hall on Stonewall Avenue. Although the park, like all city parks, is open daily dawn-dusk, the splash pad will only be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; it is closed Mondays for maintenance. Rules for the splash pad and the playground have also been posted. Children under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult in both areas, and children under age 4 in the splash pad must wear swim diapers. Splash pad users are cautioned not to drink the water.