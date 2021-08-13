ajc logo
Fayetteville sets new park rules, hours

The splash pad in Fayetteville's new City Center Park will be open weekly Tuesday-Sunday. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
The splash pad in Fayetteville's new City Center Park will be open weekly Tuesday-Sunday. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Fayetteville has revised the operating hours and posted the rules for using its new City Center Park, located behind City Hall on Stonewall Avenue. Although the park, like all city parks, is open daily dawn-dusk, the splash pad will only be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; it is closed Mondays for maintenance. Rules for the splash pad and the playground have also been posted. Children under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult in both areas, and children under age 4 in the splash pad must wear swim diapers. Splash pad users are cautioned not to drink the water.

Footwear in the play areas is encouraged because of potentially hot surfaces. Pets, food and beverages are not allowed in either play space. All areas must be cleared when thunder or lightning are imminent, and neither the spray features nor the play structures can be modified. The city is hiring monitors to assist with the park’s operation, but notes that any injuries or emergencies should be reported to 911.

