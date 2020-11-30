Fayetteville defers action on cosmetic tattooing

Community and economic development director David Rast said that the state has revised its rules about body art but Fayetteville’s ordinance from 1996 still requires any tattooing to be performed by a licensed physician. Rast acknowledged that some city salons already offer microblading illegally, but noted that an ordinance change to permit it might also open the door to more tattoo parlors being established.

City Council member Rich Hoffman made a motion to table any consideration of microblading regulations until city staff can present more comprehensive ordinance guidelines that would prevent a glut of tattoo parlors. The motion passed 5-0, and the revised ordinance(s) could be presented as early as the council’s Dec. 3 meeting.