Fayetteville defers action on cosmetic tattooing

A proposed Fayetteville ordinance revision to allow eyebrow tattooing instead raised eyebrows at the Nov. 19 City Council meeting. At issue is an amendment to Chapter 58, the city’s health and sanitation code, which would permit cosmetology businesses to perform microblading, which is considered a form of tattooing under current law.
Community and economic development director David Rast said that the state has revised its rules about body art but Fayetteville’s ordinance from 1996 still requires any tattooing to be performed by a licensed physician. Rast acknowledged that some city salons already offer microblading illegally, but noted that an ordinance change to permit it might also open the door to more tattoo parlors being established.
City Council member Rich Hoffman made a motion to table any consideration of microblading regulations until city staff can present more comprehensive ordinance guidelines that would prevent a glut of tattoo parlors. The motion passed 5-0, and the revised ordinance(s) could be presented as early as the council’s Dec. 3 meeting.