Fayetteville court offers amnesty program

Drivers can sign up for a court date at www.fayetteville-ga.gov/court, at 770-719-4277 or in person at the courthouse, 760 Jimmie Mayfield Blvd. Those who just want to plead guilty and pay their fines can do so at the courthouse during that week. A special Saturday court session will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 17.

The city said the amnesty program “creates an opportunity for people to voluntarily resolve outstanding cases in a fair and efficient manner,” but warned that “remaining outstanding warrants will be rigorously enforced” after the amnesty week. Information: courtclerk@fayetteville-ga.gov.