Fayetteville chooses firm for livable centers study

The Fayetteville City Council has chosen a firm to conduct a Livable Centers Initiative study in its central downtown area. Nine proposals were received and evaluated by representatives from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Downtown Development Authority, Main Street Board, Community and Economic Development staff and council members. The review team recommended the Atlanta-based architectural and design firm HKS, and on Nov. 5 the City Council voted 5-0 to award the contract.
According to City Planner Denise Brookins, the $120,000 study will be funded with $100,000 of grant money from the Atlanta Regional Commission, which comes with a requirement that the city provide another $20,000 of matching funds. Although the council acknowledged that two previous LCI studies didn’t result in any definitive plans, the city’s goal this time around is to engage “a team of professionals that will provide the city with a cross-disciplinary analysis” that includes design, planning, transportation and other factors that will inform future development.