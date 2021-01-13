Fayetteville approves new board appointments

Fayetteville’s City Council began its 2021 regular meetings on Jan. 7 by unanimously confirming appointments to several local boards and authorities. City Clerk Anne Barksdale said the city solicited applications last November and December for 10 slots on five boards. Two members of the Downtown Development Authority, Jamie Wyatt and Sarah Murphy, were reappointed for new terms; Brandon Sherman was chosen to replace Addison Lester. Due to administrative changes, the Main Street Tourism Association will now be under the guidance of the DDA, whose board members will serve as Main Street’s board as well.