Fayette, South Fulton agree to mutual fire aid

Fayette County has approved an automatic and mutual aid agreement with the City of South Fulton to provide fire and emergency services to residents along their shared border. The Fayette Board of Commissioners approved the measure 5-0 at its Dec. 10 meeting. The agreement replaces a previous one held with Fulton County’s fire department before the new city was created, but covers the same designated area for aid agreed upon by both jurisdictions. The provisions state that “in the event of any fire, emergency medical, hazardous material, or technical rescue incident…the Parties shall furnish Fire Services as may be reasonably required to cope with such emergency.”