Fayette meeting will focus on policing and race

The event will include Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb, Fayetteville Police Chief Scott Gray, Peachtree City Chief of Police Janet Moon and Tyrone Chief of Police Randy Mundy, plus attorney Wayne B. Kendall, District Attorney Marie Broder and student Tori Davis of Texas A&M University. Participants must register at https://fayettefactor.typeform.com/to/Zy6YU3kK to attend, and all audience members must wear a mask and have their temperature checked before admission. The venue will cap capacity and designate socially distanced seating.

The event will be livestreamed on the nonprofit’s Facebook and Instagram sites, and in case of rain will be livestreamed only. The focus of the discussion will be “What Are We Doing Now?” and “What Can We Do Better?” More information is at www.fayettefactor.org.