Fayette County rezoning will benefit amusement park

Fayetteville's Fun Spot America amusement park plans to expand. Courtesy Fun Spot America
Fayetteville's Fun Spot America amusement park plans to expand. Courtesy Fun Spot America

Credit: Courtesy Fun Spot America

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
19 minutes ago

A minor zoning change will help the owners of a Fayetteville amusement park prepare for future development. The owners of Fun Spot America Atlanta (formerly Dixieland Fun Park) at 1675 Ga. Hwy. 85 were granted the request at the Fayette County Board of Commissioners’ June 24 meeting. The change, approved by unanimous vote with seven conditions, consolidates the current 96.7-acre property with 20.7 newly purchased adjacent acres into the C-H (highway commercial) designation. The owner agreed to the conditions, which include building a new fence, as well as other requests to clean up debris and turn off the roller coaster lights at 10 p.m.

The facility plans to build another roller coaster and may also add retail, restaurant, lodging and/or parking areas. The commissioners asked that additional signage be installed on behalf of nearby residents to more clearly indicate that the park’s only entrance is on the highway and it cannot be accessed from Morning Creek Drive.

