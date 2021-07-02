Fayette County rezoning will benefit amusement park

A minor zoning change will help the owners of a Fayetteville amusement park prepare for future development. The owners of Fun Spot America Atlanta (formerly Dixieland Fun Park) at 1675 Ga. Hwy. 85 were granted the request at the Fayette County Board of Commissioners’ June 24 meeting. The change, approved by unanimous vote with seven conditions, consolidates the current 96.7-acre property with 20.7 newly purchased adjacent acres into the C-H (highway commercial) designation. The owner agreed to the conditions, which include building a new fence, as well as other requests to clean up debris and turn off the roller coaster lights at 10 p.m.