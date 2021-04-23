Fayette County rezones nature area behind Inman Elementary

Property formerly owned by the Fayette County school system has been rezoned for residential development. The 99 acres behind Inman Elementary School off Inman Road and Ga. 279 were purchased by developer Rod Wright, who petitioned the county to rezone the tract from agricultural-residential to conservation-subdivision. The Board of Commissioners approved the request 4-1 on April 20, with Lee Hearn voting against.
Wright plans to build 36 home sites in an area that includes woods, a meadow and a pond. Several local residents, including former commissioner Randy Ognio, spoke against the plan, citing concerns about traffic, the impact on wildlife, and the possible contamination of local streams by new septic systems. A condition of the rezoning is that Wright install a multi-use path for access to the school. Wright also said students would still have access to some portions of the property.
Commissioner Eric Maxwell said that despite his concerns, the county could be sued if it did not permit rezoning that legally conforms to the county’s overall land use plan.