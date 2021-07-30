Fayette County recommends but won’t require masks for students

When the new academic year begins Aug. 2, Fayette County Public Schools will “highly recommend” but not require face masks for unvaccinated students. School administrators outlined the initial health and safety plans at the July 26 Board of Education meeting, but noted that they are subject to change based on local coronavirus rates. Federal policy requires face masks to be worn on school buses. Classrooms will maintain seating charts in case contact tracing is needed, and any quarantines will be based on state health department guidelines. Playgrounds will be open, and enhanced sanitation measures from last year will continue.