Fayette County foundation donates tools for firefighters

Fayette County firefighters now have a new multipurpose tool to assist them on emergency calls. The Fayette Fire Foundation spent $7,910 to buy and donate 156 Snagger Tools, an S-shaped device that consist of a handle and a hook, to equip all members of the county’s Fire & Emergency Services division. The presentation was made at the Feb. 11 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. A video illustrated how the tools can be used as a wrench, a handle and a cutting tool to carry and manage fire hoses, break glass, saw through windshields and drywall, hang other tools from ladders and even drag victims to safety. The tools are now part of each emergency worker’s personal safety equipment.