Fayette County enacts $300 annual permit for nonresident lake access

Starting Jan. 1, Fayette County will charge nonresidents a $300 annual permit fee for unlimited recreational access to Lakes Horton, McIntosh and Kedron. The county will drop the $5 daily pass and $50 annual pass it now offers nonresidents at Horton and McIntosh, and will add Kedron to the list of regulated sites. County officials said a “significant increase of traffic and facility usage” by noncounty visitors over the past year is stressing the three reservoirs and causing overcrowding problems for Fayette residents, who can park at the lakes for free for fishing, boating and other activities. Corporate passes, pavilion rentals and rowing club impact fees will remain the same.