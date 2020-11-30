Fayette County awards contract for Redwine path extensions

An ongoing project to extend the multi-use paths along Redwine Road in Fayette County has taken another step forward. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 on Nov. 12 to award a $1.46 million contract to A1 Contracting, LLC to install 1.53 miles of path, which will link existing paths segments for continuous access to the Starr’s Mill school complex for residents of 11 subdivisions along the unincorporated county border with Peachtree City. The chosen bid was the lowest of eight submitted. The project also includes putting a signalized path crossing of Redwine Road at Quarters Road, which will provide safer access to the Whitewater Creek golf course.