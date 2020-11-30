X

Fayette County awards contract for Redwine path extensions

New segments of paved paths will link existing segments along Redwine Road to provide more access to the Starr's Mill school complex. Courtesy Fayette County
Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County | 22 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

An ongoing project to extend the multi-use paths along Redwine Road in Fayette County has taken another step forward. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 on Nov. 12 to award a $1.46 million contract to A1 Contracting, LLC to install 1.53 miles of path, which will link existing paths segments for continuous access to the Starr’s Mill school complex for residents of 11 subdivisions along the unincorporated county border with Peachtree City. The chosen bid was the lowest of eight submitted. The project also includes putting a signalized path crossing of Redwine Road at Quarters Road, which will provide safer access to the Whitewater Creek golf course.

Plans for a tunnel under Redwine at Robinson Road near the school complex entrance are also continuing; Public Works Director Phil Mallon said that construction is scheduled for summer 2021. A roundabout slated for installation at the intersection of Redwine Road and Peachtree Parkway/Bernhard Road will also include path space for golf carts, cyclists and pedestrians.

