Fayette Animal Shelter wins no-kill award

The Fayette County Animal Shelter recently received the “We are a NO-KILL Shelter” award from the Best Friends Animal Society for achieving a 90% save rate or more of the animals in the shelter.

To be considered “No Kill,” a shelter or rescue must have a live release rate of 90%.

“We have been ‘No Kill’ by definition since 2018. Fayette County Animal Control maintains a 96-98% live release rate annually,” Director Jerry Collins said.