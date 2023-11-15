BreakingNews
Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business

Fayette Animal Shelter wins no-kill award

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Fayette County Animal Shelter recently received the “We are a NO-KILL Shelter” award from the Best Friends Animal Society for achieving a 90% save rate or more of the animals in the shelter.

To be considered “No Kill,” a shelter or rescue must have a live release rate of 90%.

“We have been ‘No Kill’ by definition since 2018. Fayette County Animal Control maintains a 96-98% live release rate annually,” Director Jerry Collins said.

By early next year, a new animal shelter is scheduled to open in Fayette County, he added.

Best Friends Animal Society is working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

See more details at fayettecountyga.gov/animal_control.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Trust

Places in Peril lists historic landmarks under threat of destruction3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
31m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: UGA can lose and make the CFP, but it can’t lose to Bama
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Board of Regents picks new vice chair, Gordon State president
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Board of Regents picks new vice chair, Gordon State president
2h ago

Guilty plea may sink judge’s ruling in $400M kickbacks case
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Legacy Theatre

‘White Christmas’ is at Legacy Theatre through Nov. 26
17h ago
Peachtree City intersection closes for roundabout construction
‘A Salute to Our Veterans’ in Fayetteville is Nov. 10
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
Lenox Square welcomes Santa, reindeer and more this season
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top