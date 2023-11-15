Fayette Animal Shelter wins no-kill award

The Fayette County Animal Shelter recently received the “We are a NO-KILL Shelter” award from the Best Friends Animal Society for achieving a 90% save rate or more of the animals in the shelter.
To be considered “No Kill,” a shelter or rescue must have a live release rate of 90%.
“We have been ‘No Kill’ by definition since 2018. Fayette County Animal Control maintains a 96-98% live release rate annually,” Director Jerry Collins said.
By early next year, a new animal shelter is scheduled to open in Fayette County, he added.
Best Friends Animal Society is working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.
See more details at fayettecountyga.gov/animal_control.
