Citizen spot open on Fayette County water committee

An unexpired term on the Fayette County Water Committee is open for applications. The committee advises the Board of Commissioners regarding system improvements, bid openings, water quality and water availability concerns. It consists of seven voting members, including county officials and three citizen volunteers appointed by the commission, plus two non-voting members. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the water system office at 245 McDonough Road in Fayetteville. Members are expected to attend at least 80% of all meetings.