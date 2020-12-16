X

Citizen spot open on Fayette County water committee

Fayette citizens may apply to serve on the county's water committee for an unexpired term that lasts through December 2021. Courtesy Fayette County
Fayette citizens may apply to serve on the county's water committee for an unexpired term that lasts through December 2021. Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

An unexpired term on the Fayette County Water Committee is open for applications. The committee advises the Board of Commissioners regarding system improvements, bid openings, water quality and water availability concerns. It consists of seven voting members, including county officials and three citizen volunteers appointed by the commission, plus two non-voting members. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the water system office at 245 McDonough Road in Fayetteville. Members are expected to attend at least 80% of all meetings.

The currently available citizen term begins immediately upon appointment and expires Dec. 31, 2021. Applications can be downloaded from www.fayettecountyga.gov under the Public Notice section, and must be returned to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Jan. 8 by either mail or email.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.