Citizen position open on Fayette water committee

The committee meets at 8 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in Fayetteville to discuss and make recommendations for water system improvements, bid openings and any concerns about water quality and availability. The open term begins immediately and expires on Dec. 31, 2021; applicants must have lived in Fayette County for at least six months and agree to attend at least 80% of meetings.

Applications are in the public notice section of www.fayettecountyga.gov and must be returned to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Nov. 13. Information: 770-305-5103.