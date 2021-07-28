Applicants sought for Fayette schools leadership program

Fayette County Public Schools is accepting applications through Aug. 6 for the Superintendent’s Business and Community Leadership Program. The five-session training series is designed to equip adult volunteers with a working knowledge of the school system and prepare them for leadership roles in PTOs, booster clubs, advisory councils and related functions. Participants will meet 8-9:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 16 and Jan. 13 in the Building A board room at 205 LaFayette Ave. in Fayetteville.